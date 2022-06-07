The next few days are looking unsettled as several storm systems will bring the chance of rain and even the chance of storms. For now, the storm threat does not look severe in terms of damaging winds or hail, but there could be a few torrential downpours that could lead to flash flooding.

A few showers have developed early Tuesday evening. Through the course of the night, there will be a few more chance of rain and it may come with a thunderstorm in spots. Temperatures will end up dropping into the mid 60s.

There could still be a leftover shower during the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday, but the trend is for more of the rain to be over with and shift out to sea. Skies will clear out, leaving us with a warm, but muggy day. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Another area of low pressure will move through late Wednesday night bringing in more scattered showers and storms. This time, there could be a few torrential downpours that could lead to localized flash flooding through Thursday morning. It does look like the storm should move out leaving us with clearing skies for the afternoon. Temperatures will back down into the upper 70s.

The week looks to end on a good note with a mix of sun and clouds for Friday. Highs will hold in the upper 70s.

Another system looks like it will bring additional showers and storms for Saturday. The good news is that it will depart rather quickly, leaving us with a nice Sunday. Temperatures will be in the 70s.