NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers dealt with below-normal temperatures Friday as afternoon highs only reached the upper 30s, but conditions are looking a bit nicer Saturday as temperatures are expected to make their way back towards seasonable levels. Afternoon highs will primarily be in the mid to upper 40s across the tri-state area, and some areas could even hit the 50-degree mark. In addition, most areas will see a mix of sun and clouds through mid-afternoon, and then an increase in cloud cover is likely toward the evening.

As we move into Sunday and Monday, our focus turns to some warm and wet weather that will be making its way into the region. The first of two storm systems will pass through the area late tonight and into Sunday afternoon. We won’t see a ton of rain, but a few showers can’t be ruled out. We will then see a repeat of that on Sunday, but any wet weather should hold off until the late-afternoon and evening hours and a steady rain is possible in some locations.

The big story is not the rain, however. As these storm systems move through our area, they will pull up some milder air from the gulf states. So warm in fact that we could see daily high temperature records fall or get tied in some locations. Central Park’s high for March 6 is 68 degrees (1935), and we could very well see temperatures top the 70-degree mark. We will also challenge the record books on Monday; Central Park’s high for March 7 is 74 degrees, set back in 1946.