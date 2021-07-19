Seasonably warm Monday before extreme heat returns Tuesday

After severe storms over the weekend, it seems the worst of the wicked weather is behind us.

While the thunderstorms provided relief from the extreme heat, they did little to bring down the humidity across the region.

The sticky feel will remain for the next few days with a chance of isolated showers and storms Monday and Wednesday.

The heat does return on Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and highs into the 90s, but it will be short lived.

Finally, you can breathe easier later in the week. It won’t feel as hot and humid.

There could be some more showers late Friday into Saturday, but it should be dry otherwise.