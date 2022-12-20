NEW YORK (PIX11) — Expect some sunny skies with a mix of cold temperatures before stormy conditions move in toward the end of the week.

High pressure will continue to dominate the weather for the region keeping cold Canadian air over the area. We can expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with a light northwest wind. Temperatures will continue to be below average with a high of 38 in the city, mid to upper 30s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures that will be a bit closer to seasonable. The high temperature will be 40 in the city, and low 40s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be cloudy with rain developing later in the day as high pressure moves offshore and an area of low pressure will approach the region from the west. Winds will become gusty later in the day. Temperatures will be noticeably milder with a high of 50 in the city, and low 50s in the suburbs.

Friday will be cloudy with periods of rain and gusty winds as low pressure will pass to the west of the area. Some locally heavy downpours will be possible during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 60 in the city, and mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, windy, and much colder as high pressure will bring arctic air into the region. Afternoon temperatures will struggle to reach the mid-20s for many locations.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, windy, and cold as arctic high pressure will remain anchored over the area. The high temperature will be 26 in the city, and mid-20s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly cloudy and continued cold as high pressure will move to the north of the region. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the low to mid-30s for much of the area.