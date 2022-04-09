NEW YORK (PIX11) — As if four straight days of rainfall wasn’t enough for New Yorkers, another round of raindrops is in the forecast for Saturday.

A low-pressure system will scatter a number of showers and a few thunderstorms over the tri-state area throughout the day, and another brief period of showers may arrive at some point on Sunday. Fortunately, some sunshine is in the forecast as well, and temperatures are expected to stay at seasonable levels.

Looking to the upcoming workweek, you can expect some warmer air to make its way into the region. A Bermuda high is likely to park itself well to the area’s south and swing some southwest winds in the same direction.

With that setup, afternoon highs in the 60s and 70s will be commonplace Monday through Friday. Unfortunately, with the warmer weather will come some wet weather. Any all-day rain-outs are not expected, but a few showers are possible Monday evening through Tuesday morning and again Wednesday afternoon.