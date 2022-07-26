NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will move in from the north, giving relief from the oppressive heat to much of the tri-state area. Folks can expect partly sunny skies Tuesday afternoon with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly south of the city. The high temperature will be 86 in the city, and in the low to mid 80s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and a bit warmer as high pressure will pass to the north of the region. The high temperature will be 88 in the city, and in the mid to upper 80s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as a warm front will move through the area. There is a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms later in the day. The high temperature will be 91 in the city, in the low 90s for inland areas, and in the mid 80s over coastal spots.

Friday will be partly sunny and slightly cooler as high pressure will bring drier air out of Canada. The high temperature will be 88 in the city, and in the upper 80s in the suburbs.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as high pressure will remain in control of the weather for the area. The high temperature will be 87 in the city, and in the low to mid 80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with temperatures in the low to mid 80s for much of the region.

Monday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as a front will approach the area from the west. The high temperature will be 89 in the city, and in the upper 80s in the suburbs.