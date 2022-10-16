Sunday is off to a bright start, although we could see an increase in cloud cover from time to time.

Temperatures will be seasonably mild once again. Afternoon highs are expected to reach mid-60s in the city and 60s to low 70s in the suburbs.

Our next chance of rain comes Monday as a cold front enters the area. We won’t have an all-day rain-out, but a few showers or thunderstorms will likely develop during the afternoon and evening.

Rain accumulations are expected to range from a tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch for some. It’s possible for others to see more rain in areas where isolated storms set up.

Look for chillier conditions Tuesday through Thursday, with mornings in the 30s and 40s and highs in the 50s. Temps rebound on Friday, with 60s expected for most and a few 70s possible as well.