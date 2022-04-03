It was a wet and unseasonably cool day throughout the five boroughs as a weak low pressure system made its way through the region. A steady rain began around 10 a.m. and stayed in place through about 1 p.m. A break followed for a few hours, but some additional showers developed after 4 p.m.

In colder areas to the north and west, up to 2 inches of snow fell in parts of Sussex, Sullivan, and Ulster counties. As far as temperatures are concerned, Central Park reached a high of just 48 degrees, nearly 10 degrees below normal.

Drier and more seasonable conditions will be in place Monday. Be sure to enjoy it because it is shaping up to be the only rain-free day of the upcoming week.

Between Tuesday and Friday, the tri-state area will see two additional storm systems move through the region. The first will give us a round of wet weather from Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon, and the second will soak the tri-state area from Thursday morning through Friday afternoon. The good news is that temperatures are expected to stay at seasonable levels (mid 50s) throughout most of the week. We could see the 60s return on Friday.