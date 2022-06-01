NEW YORK (PIX11) — The month of May went out like a lion as temperatures soared into the mid and upper 90s throughout the area.

Central Park was cooked until it reached a temperature of 93 degrees, just 3 degrees short of the record high for Tuesday (96). Records were set in other locations, however. Newark clocked in with a high of 98 degrees, JFK and Bridgeport warmed up to 94, and Islip saw a high of 93.

Wednesday will be a completely different story, though. Temperatures will drop a good 15 to 20 degrees all across the area, and some locations will have some wet weather to deal with, as well. Afternoon highs are only expected to reach the upper 60s and low 70s throughout the five boroughs, northern New Jersey, Long Island and the Hudson Valley. However, the southern half of New Jersey could warm into the mid- and upper 70s. In addition, a shower or storm could wander through a few towns later in the day.

The threat of spotty storms should be expected to linger through Thursday and into Friday morning. No all-day wash-outs are expected, but a few raindrops and rumbles of thunder are possible in some locations. Drier and warmer conditions may be expected this weekend.