NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mother Nature keeps the heat cranked up high across the tri-state area on Thursday. Afternoon temperatures are expected to reach the mid- and upper 90s, and heat index values of 100 degrees or more are highly likely. Coastal locations should remain in the 80s, but it will be very humid.

Showers or thunderstorms could develop in some locations later in the day, but those shouldn’t be relied on to cool New Yorkers down. Seeking out an air-conditioned location will be the best bet to beat the heat. Everyone is reminded to keep themselves hydrated, as well, and to check on the very young, the elderly and pets.