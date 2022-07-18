Brutal heat returns in a big way after Monday’s torrential rain.

A severe thunderstorm watch is set to remain in effect until 10 p.m. for New York City, Nassau County, the Lower Hudson Valley and northeast New Jersey. As the storms continue, there is some risk of damaging winds and an isolated tornado. Flash floods are also possible.

Any lingering storms are forecast to move out of the region by early Tuesday. A westerly flow will then bring the heat.

Expect highs in the low to mid 90s on Tuesday with a heat index of 92. Even higher temperatures are expected on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. A humid air mass will also move into the region. It will feel like 95 to 100 on Wednesday and 95 to 104 on Thursday. Storms could also return on Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to remain above normal on Friday and Saturday, with a humid air mass returning. Scattered storms are also possible Friday.