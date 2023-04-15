NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Tri-state area gets a break from the summer-like temps this weekend after back-to-back days of recording breaking temps in the 90s Thursday and Friday.

Saturday started with sunshine and highs dropping a good 20 to 25 degrees, landing highs for most of the region in the upper 60s to low 70s. The afternoon and evening got wet and gloomy, but showers and storms are expected dry out before midnight.

Portions of New Jersey saw the bulk of storm reports from this system. Including about 4 inches of rainfall across areas of Sussex County, flooded roads in Middlesex County, with hail reports in multiple areas.

A stray shower or two may be possible overnight. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies and a low near 67 degrees in the city and upper 40s and low 50s for the suburbs. A dense fog advisory is also in place through 8 a.m. Sunday morning for coastal regions.

The system will move offshore on Sunday, but the clouds will remain in place. Occasionally, there may be a few breaks from the sun during the day. As the winds continue coming from the east, temperatures will top out in the mid-60s to lower 70s.

A cold front will make its way from the west, bringing the chance of scattered showers and storms Monday morning. The chance of showers may linger into the middle part of the day before the front shifts off the coast on Monday afternoon. Skies will clear out with temperatures topping out in the mid-60s.

A brisk northerly wind develops behind the front, bringing temperatures into the 40s on Monday night. The cool breeze will continue on Tuesday, with temperatures struggling to reach 60 degrees in the afternoon.

Wednesday will feature temperatures in the lower 60s, but it will start warming up during the latter part of the week. Expect highs to return to the lower 70s on Thursday and Friday.