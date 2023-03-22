NEW YORK (PIX11) — An area of low pressure moves to the north of the tri-state region on Thursday bringing some showers into the forecast. The accompanying cold front will nearly stall out to the south keeping clouds some clouds around on Friday, but another wave of low pressure develops along the boundary. That will bring some steadier rain around on Saturday.

Clouds will thicken on Wednesday night. It should stay dry through the period, but the southerly wind may bring some low-level fog around toward daybreak. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

A warm front lifts through the region early on Thursday bringing the risk of light showers around especially during morning period. While the middle part of the day may end up being quiet, the risk of additional showers developing cannot be ruled out. Late in the day and into the evening, the trailing cold front will bring the risk of scattered showers. There can even be an isolated rumble of thunder as the front passes. Despite the rain, it will be a mild day with highs in the lower 60s.

The front will shift to the south and east, but it will slow down and turn nearly stationary on Friday. While we may stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds, the northerly wind will bring temperatures down into the mid 50s. Across areas south of the city, the risk of showers will be around as the front will not be too far away.

On Saturday, a wave of low pressure will develop along the frontal boundary. That will bring a better chance of rain and dampen the first part of the weekend. As the low will be slow to develop, it looks like the rain will be on the light side as well. More importantly, it will bring a chilly northeasterly wind around. Some areas well north may be cold enough for a period of wet snow or wintry mix before it changes over to rain. Temperatures will struggle to reach 50 in the city thanks to the cold breeze.

The storm should exit the region allowing us to have a pleasant Sunday. The sun will return and temperatures will climb to 60 degrees despite dealing with the breezy conditions.