The Big Apple began thawing out after Saturday’s deep freeze as temperatures made their way into the 40s and 50s across the area on Sunday.

Central Park clocked-in with a high of 49 degrees, which was 9 degrees above normal. Southwest winds remained in place, which was the primary reason for the warm-up, but the sunshine helped as well.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Conditions will cool down a bit Sunday evening, but we’re not expecting a big drop in temperature. Most areas will be in the low to mid 40s, while a few 30s are possible in some locations north and west of the city. Skies will become partly to mostly cloudy.

Looking ahead, you can expect temperatures to remain above normal for the entire upcoming week. Afternoon highs will reach the low 50s Monday and Wednesday, although we will briefly drop into the 40s on Tuesday as a few showers move through.

Thursday and Friday will be even milder, with temperatures rising into the mid and upper 50s. Portions of central and southern New Jersey could even touch 60. Look for some additional wet weather on Thursday and Friday.