NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mild air will remain over the tri-state area Wednesday as a weak clipper system will approach from the west.

Folks can expect mostly sunny skies in the afternoon with a high of 52 degrees in New York City and in the mid-50s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be cloudy followed by gradual clearing later in the day. Winds will shift to the northwest, bringing cooler air into the region. The high temperature will be in the mid-40s.

Friday will be partly cloudy, breezy, and colder as high pressure will move into the area. The high temperature will be in the mid-30s.

Saturday will be partly sunny as high pressure gradually moves offshore into the Atlantic. The high temperature will be around 45 degrees.

Sunday will feature mostly cloudy skies and milder temperatures as winds will shift to the south. There will be a chance of scattered showers as a front moves through the region. The high temperature will in the low 60s for much of the region.

Monday will be partly sunny with a chance of late-day showers as an area of low pressure will pass through the region. Temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 60s for much of the area.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a continuing chance of showers as cooler air works its way back into the region. The high temperature will top out in the mid-50s.