NEW YORK (PIX11) — While some rivers have receded from the major storm that moved through the region Tuesday night, all eyes are already on another system that may bring more flooding during the weekend.

A coastal flood watch has already been issued for the South Shore of Long Island in anticipation of tides that will run 2 to 3 feet above normal on Saturday. That would lead to moderate to major flooding.

Major flooding was reported across a number of rivers in New Jersey from the 2 to 4 inches of rain that fell on Tuesday night. Most of them have or started to crest on Wednesday, but the Passaic River will continue to rise. At Pine Brook, NJ, the river will rise to a major flood stage on Thursday. While it may crest on Friday morning, it will likely rise again from the next storm on Saturday.

Skies feature some clouds on Wednesday night. Temperatures will make their way down into the upper 30s. While the winds have eased a bit, it will still feel like the upper 20s by daybreak.

Thursday will feature intervals of sun and clouds. The clouds will be from a weak system passing to our north. Temperatures around the city will be in the mid-40s.

Clouds will increase ahead of the next storm system on Friday. Like Tuesday night’s storm, it will be primarily a rainmaker for most areas. It may start with a little snow at the onset for areas well north, but warmer air will filter in, allowing any wintry precipitation to change over to rain.

The storm looks to be a quick hitter, but it will likely bring heavy rain for Friday night. As the ground is expected to be still very saturated, it will not take much for the rivers to rise once again and bring more flooding. The National Weather Service has already indicated that there will be a slight risk of flooding at this point. The saving grace could be the storm’s speed, which could clear out as quickly as before sunrise on Saturday.

The winds will also kick up from the south and east, bringing back the concerns about coastal flooding on Saturday. The area beaches have been battered from the previous storm, so it will be easier for shoreline communities to get flooded.

Temperatures on Friday will climb into the mid-40s during the day, but it may continue to rise into the mid-50s by early Saturday morning. As the front passes early on Saturday, colder air will be ushered in the temperatures expected to be in the 40s during the day, then down to around 30 degrees by early Sunday morning.

It will stay cold on Sunday, with temperatures only topping in the upper 30s.

Another storm system makes its way sometime between Monday or Tuesday. As cold air will be in place, there is a chance for some light snow.