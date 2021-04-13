Respite from wet weather won’t last long

An upper-level low pressure system meandering in the Great Lakes kept the clouds and showers around for much of Monday. That low will weaken allowing Tuesday and Wednesday to be dry.

For the latter part of the week, a coastal storm is expected to develop bringing back the chance of rain.

Rain that has started Monday afternoon will continue through the evening hours. Overnight, the rain should taper off and skies may partially clear out. Temperatures will hover around the mid 40s.

Tuesday may feature a good deal of clouds, but the sun will breakthrough. That will help bring temperatures back up into the lower 60s. Wednesday may end up being similar with even more sunshine. That will help bring temperatures further up into the upper 60s or lower 70s.

Heading into Thursday, forecast models are indicating the development of a coastal storm to form off the Delmarva Peninsula bring rain back into the forecast. A good northerly breeze will develop that will make it significantly cooler as well. Highs will only be in the lower 50s during the day. Overnight temperatures will drop into 40s and it may be cold enough for some wet snow to develop for inland areas.

The chance of rain or wet snow will linger on Friday as the coastal storm will be slow to exit the region. It will be another chilly day as temperatures will only top out in the lower 50s.

There could still be a lingering shower around on Saturday. Otherwise, the sun will return and temperatures will climb into the upper 50s. Sunday looks to be the pick of the weekend with partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid-60s.