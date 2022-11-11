NEW YORK (PIX11) — The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will move through the area later Friday, bringing unsettled conditions to the region.

Rain is expected to develop by lunchtime and become heavy at times toward the evening. The high temperature will be 71 in the city, upper 60s to low 70s in the suburbs. Winds will also increase later in the afternoon. A Wind Advisory is in effect from late Friday night into Saturday morning.

Saturday will be cloudy with early rain, followed by clearing skies as the storm system departs from the area. The high temperature will be 71 in the city, low 70s in the suburbs. Temperatures will be mild early then fall through the evening hours.

Sunday will be partly cloudy, breezy, and chilly as high pressure will work its way in from the west. The high temperature will be noticeably cooler at 50 in the city, upper 40s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny and continued chilly with a high of 46 in the city, mid- to upper 40s in the suburbs. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cool as high pressure will continue to dominate the weather for the area. The high temperature will be 47 in the city, mid- to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers as a front moves through the region. The high temperature will be 49 in the city, low 50s in the suburbs. Thursday will be mostly sunny and breezy with temperatures in the mid- to upper 40s for much of the area.