The remnants of Hurricane Nicole will get absorbed with a cold front and make their way toward our region Friday.

While it will not be a tropical system anymore by the time it arrives here, it will still bring the potential of heavy downpours and strong winds. A Wind Advisory has been posted for the Jersey Shore and Long Island starting late Friday night as gusts may approach 50 mph.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

While heavy rain is expected, it will not come all at once. Rather, we will see several rounds of heavy downpours that may end up causing localized downpours. The threat for flooding will also be exacerbated by the falling leaves due to the heavy rain and gusty winds.

Clouds will be on the increase Thursday night well ahead of the approaching system. It will stay on the mild side though, with overnight lows holding in the upper 50s.

The clouds will continue to thicken early on Friday morning. A few showers may start to make their way into the region during the day and they may be briefly heavy at times. Unfortunately, it may put a damper on any outdoor ceremonies associated with Veterans Day. Despite the showers, it will be mild with temperatures holding in the mid to upper 60s.

The worst of the heavy downpours look to arrive at night as the frontal boundary carrying Nicole’s remnants crosses through. It may come with the chance of damaging winds that may exceed 60 mph, and while the threat is low, the potential for an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Thankfully, the highest rain amounts will be confined to areas well west of the region, where we may see totals in excess of 2 inches. For much of the region, we will see roughly around an inch. Higher amounts will be possible wherever the heavy rainbands develop.

The good news is that the storm looks to make a quick exit. There may be a leftover shower early on Saturday morning, otherwise skies will clear out and the winds will diminish. It will initially still be on the warm side with temperatures around 70 degrees. Late in the day, the winds will shift and send in much colder air for the latter part of the weekend and into early next week.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. A weak disturbance passes off shore bringing the threat of a shower around. Otherwise, there will be a brisk breeze around with temperatures only topping out in the lower 50s.

Colder air will continue to filter in through the first part of next week. The sun will be out on Monday and Tuesday, but daytime temperatures will likely stay in the 40s.