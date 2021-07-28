Some relief from the heat on Wednesday

NEW YORK — After another hot day on Tuesday with temperatures around 90, we’ll see some relief from the heat Wednesday.

A cold front will move through the area later Wednesday morning, bringing us a break from the summer heat and humidity.

We can expect mostly sunny skies on Wednesday, but the chance of an isolated shower or storm is still there.

The high temperature will be around 80 degrees in the city, low 80s over interior areas and upper 70s in areas north and west of the city.

On Thursday, a storm system will approach the region bringing a real chance of showers at any point during the day. Late the day, there could be even the risk of a thunderstorm as a trailing cold front arrives. Temperatures will be around the lower 80s.

The storm will be slow to exit the region keeping the clouds around on Friday morning. Eventually skies will clear out and highs will be in the mid 80s

.The start of the weekend will be very nice one. It will be a sunny Saturday with temperatures only topping out at around 80 degrees.

Much of Sunday looks fine as well with mostly sunny skies. The risk of a thunderstorm cannot be ruled out late as a cold front approaches. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

That front should clear out just in time for the start of the next work week. It will be mostly sunny on Monday with highs in the lower 80s.