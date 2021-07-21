Relief from the haze and humidity for the rest of the week

NEW YORK — A cold front crossing through the region on Wednesday brought some scattered showers and thunderstorms across the region.

There were several reports of strong winds and hail along the Jersey Shore in Ocean and Monmouth Counties. With the passage of the front, it is bringing in a refreshing air mass into the region bringing down the humidity and removing the hazy conditions associated with the western wildfires.

While the storms have moved on, it remains to be muggy and hazy on Wednesday evening. Eventually the winds will shift more northerly through the night bringing in the drier and refreshing air mass. Temperatures will end up dropping into the mid 60s, with some outlying areas going into the 50s.

The rest of the week will feature mostly sunny skies and very low humidity. High pressure will be in control keeping temperatures in the lower 80s during the period.

Saturday remains nice as well with highs in the lower 80s. On Sunday, a frontal boundary will bring back the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will be much warmer and more humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Heading into next week, the warm and muggy conditions will continue. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s with just an outside chance of a storm on Monday.