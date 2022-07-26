The heat and humidity are finally taking a breather.

An area of high pressure brought relief for the tri-state region as temperatures topped out in the lower 80s for most of the region on Wednesday. We will have one more day to enjoy the pleasant weather, but the oppressive humidity will make a comeback.

Skies will remain partly cloudy Tuesday night as a frontal boundary meanders to the south. There will be an outside chance for a shower for portions of New Jersey, but the vast majority will stay dry. Temperatures will be around 70 degrees.

Wednesday will feature more of the same. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 80s. The humidity will be noticeably higher, but it should still be in the comfortable range.

Early on Thursday, the humidity will come back in a hurry. Southwesterly winds will drive temperatures up close to 90 degrees, and it will feel more like the mid 90s with the higher levels of humidity. Through the course of the day, the risk of scattered showers and storms will be on the increase as a cold front crosses through the region.

Cooler air starts to move in on Friday behind the frontal boundary with highs backing down to around 80 degrees. A secondary cold front will cross through the region and that could spark another round of showers or storms in the afternoon.

As far as the weekend goes, it looks to be a nice one as high pressure settles across the region. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.