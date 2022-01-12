Relief from bitter cold arrives, but freezing temps will return to NY, NJ

After dealing with temperatures in the teens and wind chills in the single digits on Tuesday, Wednesday felt much better as southwesterly winds bounced temperatures up to around 40 degrees. We will have another day on the mild side on Thursday, but the chill returns late on Friday.

After a frigid Saturday, all eyes turn to a storm that will be capable of producing rain and snow from late Sunday into Monday.

Aside from some mid to high-level clouds, it will be a tranquil Wednesday night. Temperatures will only tumble into the lower 30s with the suburbs dropping into the 20s.

We will squeeze in another good day on Thursday as temperatures climb further into the mid 40s. There will be a good deal of clouds, especially in the afternoon and evening, as a storm passes well off the coast.

Friday starts out OK with temperatures briefly topping out around 40 degrees, but a dry arctic cold front will allow temperatures to take a big tumble. Winds will kick up from the northwest bringing temperatures back down into the lower teens. By daybreak we may see wind chills in the single digits once again.

It will be a sunny Saturday, but the cold northwesterly winds will keep temperatures at around the 20 degree mark. It will likely feel no better than the lower teens all day long.

Sunday starts out with some sun, but clouds will move in as the next nor’easter is expected to affect the region. As it will be cold initially, it looks to start out as snow sometime late in the afternoon or at night, then change over to rain.

The latest trend of the forecast models indicates the storm will either hug the coastline or have an inland track. If it tracks along the coast, expect a gradual changeover to rain allowing snow accumulations to be higher. If the storm tracks further west, that would indicate it to be more of a rain event and limit snow amounts.

Either way, there is a chance that the storm could change back to snow before it finally tapers off on Monday.