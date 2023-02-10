NEW YORK (PIX11) — The week ended with record warmth as temperatures soared toward 60s degrees. Central Park and LaGuardia tied their current record of 61 and 60 degrees, respectively, while new records were achieved in Kennedy, Islip and Bridgeport.

We do cool down for Saturday, but temperatures will stay above normal. Any indications of a coastal storm this weekend now look to be mainly a miss, as it will pass to the south on Sunday night.

A brisk northwesterly wind will persist Friday night and that will cool things down quite a bit. Expect temperatures to dip into the mid-30s.

Saturday will feature sunny skies across the region. There will still be a bit of a northwesterly wind in the morning and cool temperatures down into the mid-40s.

Sunday will feature the sun giving way to clouds. Temperatures will be in the lower 50s. While the storm system will pass well south, the region may end up being right on the fringe of the rain for coastal sections. If the rain does develop, it will probably hold off until the evening hours.

Any rain that does develop would linger into Monday morning before it finally tapers off. The rest of the day will feature sunshine with highs around 50 degrees.

Valentine’s Day will be pleasant with high pressure in place, bringing sunny skies. Temperatures will remain mild with highs around.

For the rest of the week, the mild temperatures will stick around and we may even hit 60 by Thursday, but a frontal boundary will bring the chance of scattered showers late in the day and into Friday.