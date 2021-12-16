Thursday could bring record warmth to NYC area

NEW YORK — High pressure will move to the south of the region Thursday, bringing unseasonably warm air and record-high temperatures to parts of the area.

We can expect partly sunny skies Thursday afternoon with a breezy southwest wind into the evening. The high temperature will be 65 in the city, mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly cloudy and continued mild as a weak front will move through the region bringing a chance of a scattered shower. The high temperature will be 60 in the city, mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be cloudy with rain developing as a storm system will move into the area from the west. Temperatures will be closer to seasonable with a high of 46 in the city, low to mid 40s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler as high pressure will bring Canadian air into the region. The high temperature will be 41 in the city, low 40s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and continued chilly with a high temperature of 39 in the city, upper 30s in the suburbs.