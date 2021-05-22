Record highs Saturday, potentially another scorcher Sunday

NEW YORK — The summer-like warmth continues.

There was a high of 94 degrees at JFK which tied the record 1992 record. But that wasn’t the only record reported across the tri-state area. The mercury reached 87 in Bridgeport, which broke the 1991 record of 85 degrees.

There were also more 90-degree temps across the region. Newark had a high of 96 degrees, while temperatures topped out at 90 and 88 in Islip and Laguardia, respectively.

The rest of the evening looks dry, but there is a slight chance of a pop-up shower or storm courtesy of an area of low pressure moving out of eastern Canada. The warm front associated with that low will allow temperatures to only bottom out near 70 degrees overnight.

Then get ready for another scorcher on Sunday with highs topping out near 90 again with a slight chance of a late day shower or storm. It will be a bit breezy.

You can finally expect some relief from the heat on Monday as cooler air arrives. Highs are slated to top out in the upper 60s, then rebound into the 70s on Tuesday.

Finally, another warmup is in store for Wednesday with temperatures topping out around 90. There’s also a chance for a shower or thunderstorm later in the day. Unseasonably warm weather returns on Thursday along with sunshine followed by a cooldown and rain for Friday.

If you plan on cooling off at the beach, please keep in mind that water temperatures are still in the 50s and swimming is prohibited. Lifeguards report to duty at Jones beach next Friday. In the meantime, if you plan on taking the boat out, don’t forget to wear a life jacket.

While the sound will average around 1ft, ocean waves are expected between 4-5ft (see details on Ana below). Find more cold-water boat safety tips here.

Tracking the Tropics

The Atlantic hurricane season doesn’t officially begin until June 1, but it’s already heating up. Subtropical storm Ana became the first named Atlantic storm early Saturday morning.

The system developed 200 miles northeast of Bermuda and had sustained winds of 45 mph moving 3 mph. As of the Saturday 5 p.m. advisory, sustained winds were reduced to 40 mph moving northeast at 5 mph.

The storm’s forward direction is a clear indication that there’s no threat for a U.S. landfall, but we will continue to monitor the tropics and bring you the latest.