NEW YORK (PIX11) — Don’t be fooled by the warmth and sunshine; you’ll need an umbrella for the commute home Monday.

A cold front will move toward the region Monday afternoon as high pressure continues to move offshore into the Atlantic. Folks can expect mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon, with showers and thunderstorms arriving between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. A Wind Advisory was issued from noon through 1 a.m. Tuesday.

New York City and northern New Jersey could also experience some record-breaking temperatures with a high near 73 degrees expected in the city and in the mid-70s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and cooler as high pressure will bring Canadian air back into the area. Temperatures will be closer to seasonable with a high of 47 in the city and in the upper 40s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with rain and snow possible as a storm system will move through the region. The high temperature will be in the low 40s across the region.

Thursday will be partly cloudy as high pressure will pass to the south. The high temperature will be in the upper 40s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and mild as winds will shift to the southwest bringing air from the Gulf of Mexico into the region. The high temperature will be in the low 50s.