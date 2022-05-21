NEW YORK (PIX11) — Saturday begins with fog and low clouds, but the sun will make an appearance, allowing afternoon highs to heat into the 90s.

Adding in the humidity, it will feel more like the mid- to upper 90s in the city, while areas inland may see the heat index near 100 degrees. A Heat Advisory is in place across the region from today at noon until Sunday at 6 p.m.

This advisory is issued when the combination of heat and humidity is expected to make it feel like it is 95 to 99 degrees for two or more consecutive days or 100 to 104 degrees for any length of time. With the heat index going past 95 degrees, any prolonged exposure to these high temperatures could cause heat illnesses and may even cause death. If you or someone you know shows signs or symptoms of heat illness, including headache, lightheadedness, muscle cramps, nausea, and vomiting, call 911.

Sunday will be another heat-filled day with highs nearing 90 degrees. The difference will be an approaching cold front that will bring the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the day.

Once the front passes, cooler air moves in for next week. Skies will end up partly to mostly sunny through the middle part of the week with temperatures at around 70 to 75 degrees.