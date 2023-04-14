NEW YORK (PIX11) — Record warmth will continue for one more day Friday as high pressure remains in control of the weather for the area.

Folks can expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with a high temperature around 90 degrees in New York City and in the upper 80s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as low pressure will work its way in from the south. There is a chance of showers in the afternoon and evening as the system moves through. The high temperature will be 69 in the city, upper 60s to low 70s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and patchy fog. The high temperature will be 65 in the city, mid 60s in the suburbs.

Monday will be cloudy with showers possible as a stationary front will remain over the region. The high temperature will be 67 in the city, upper 60s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be cloudy and much cooler as winds will shift onshore during the afternoon. There is a chance of scattered showers throughout the day. The high temperature will be 58 in the city, upper 50s to near 60 in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and milder with highs in the low 60s for much of the area.