New Yorkers try to beat the record heat, air quality concerns

NEW YORK — In case you missed an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors over the holiday weekend, you’ve finally got a chance to make up for lost times.

Temperatures soared into the upper 80s, low 90s to kick off this weekend.

There has yet to be a 90-degree temperature reading this year at Central Park this year. However, the mercury did rise beyond 90 degrees at other locations across the tri-state area.

In fact, LaGuardia and Newark reported record temps with a high of 93 and 94, respectively. There was also a high of 86 at Bridgeport which tied the 1953 record.

As far as a heat wave is concerned, it will depend on your location. Some areas may miss the 90-degree minimum for three consecutive days, but we’ll certainly keep you posted.

In the meantime, New Yorker enjoyed the sunshine and hot weather.

The beach at Coney Island was still packed with people as the sun set with folks trying to beat the heat. Earlier in the day, record crowds on the beach and boardwalk. For many, it was the first time for sun, surf and sand since before the pandemic.

In Brooklyn Bridge Park, there were three different ice cream companies competing for customers among those trying to keep cool.

Persons with respiratory issues, including COVID-19, asthma, heart disease should limit their time outside.

The air quality index reached 80 on Saturday and should top out at 100 on Sunday. That said, an air quality alert is in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday. Also, expect increased humidity for the start of the week with areas of fog during the late night and early morning hours.

The dry weather will likely come to an end with a few showers arriving later in the day Monday followed by showers and storms Tuesday and Wednesday. Finally, cooler air arrives later in the week.