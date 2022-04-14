NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will continue to move offshore into the Atlantic Thursday as a cold front will move toward the region from the west.

Folks can expect clouds in the morning to give way to afternoon sunshine. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible toward the evening as the front makes its way through the area. Record warmth may be possible in some spots with a high of 82 in the city, the mid-80s for inland locations, and mid-to-upper 60s over coastal spots.

Friday will be sunny and cooler as high pressure will bring Canadian air back into the region. The high temperature will be 70 in the city, the upper 60s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as a cold front will approach the area from the west. There is a chance of showers late in the day as this front passes through the area. The high temperature will be 68 in the city, the upper 60s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and chilly early as Canadian high pressure will dominate the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 55 in the city, the mid-50s in the suburbs.

Monday will be sunny early with rain developing later in the day as a storm system will approach the area from the south. Temperatures will remain below average with a high of 53 in the city, and low 50s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be cloudy with rain early as low pressure will move out of the region and high pressure arrive from the west. The high temperature will be 56 in the city, the mid-50s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant as high pressure will center itself over the area. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s for much of the region.