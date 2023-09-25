NEW YORK (PIX11) — The miserable weather continues after a weekend washout. All thanks to the remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia, the storm has been very slow to exit and will keep the risk of light rain and drizzle around for at least one more day. Things dry out for the middle part of the week, but the chance of rain returns on Friday.

While the steadiest rain looks to back off Monday night, it will still be damp with some light drizzle. There will also be a breeze, making it feel colder as overnight temperatures dip into the mid-50s.

Some light rain and drizzle will return early on Tuesday morning and linger most of the day. We may finally see the light at the end of the tunnel late in the day as the remnants of Ophelia drift away from our region. Thanks to the rain and the raw breeze, temperatures will likely do no better than the lower 60s late in the day.

Skies may start to clear out early Tuesday evening, but it may not be until Wednesday that we see the sun return. An area of high pressure to the north will allow the skies to clear out partially, and that will also help temperatures recover somewhat into the upper 60s.

Thursday will also remain dry with a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures in the upper 60s.

At the end of the week, the forecast models indicate a disturbance off the coast that may go back toward the region. While there is a lot of uncertainty, the chance of rain is on the table on Friday. Expect highs to stay in the upper 60s.

Afterward, a warming trend will develop over the weekend. Under partly cloudy skies, temperatures will return to the 70s.