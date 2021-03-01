Rainy, windy Monday before temps drop overnight

Get ready for more rain and gusty winds – followed by falling temperatures.

Meteorological spring kicks off Monday. It’s the time when climatologists and meteorologists begin to collect data for the upcoming spring season (March, April, and May).

However, it might feel like winter is trying to hold on a bit longer.

Springlike rain overnight and into Monday morning will produce rain-soaked streets and minor flooding. The rain should taper off by the afternoon, but that’s when winds will increase.

A wind advisory goes into effect Monday at 4 p.m. and continues through 6 a.m. Tuesday. Expect 20 – 30mph wind speeds with gusts of up to 50+ mph: so don’t forget to bring in those garbage containers and other loose objects from outside. Additionally, winds could be strong enough to knock down wires and cause power outages.

The high temperature Monday will be around 48 degrees in the city and in the mid-40s for the suburbs. Colder air will move in by the evening, causing temps to rapidly fall into the night.

Overnight lows will likely bottom out in the teens followed by highs in the 30s in the city on Tuesday, which is about 10-15 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Make sure you bundle up Tuesday morning because it could feel like the single digits when you step outside.

Temperatures will moderate on Wednesday with highs in the 50s. Finally, dry weather will prevail for the remainder of the week.