NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will drift to the south of the region as a front will gradually work its way into the area from the west on Tuesday. Folks can expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers developing by the evening commute. The high temperature will be 77 in New York City, and in the upper 70s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be cloudy with periods of rain as low pressure will drift just offshore of New York. Temperatures will be well below average with a high of 69 in the city, and in the low 70s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with continuing chance of showers as a front will remain draped over the area. The high temperature will be 75 in the city, and in the mid-70s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly sunny and warmer with a scattered afternoon shower or thunderstorm as high pressure will work its way in from the west. The high temperature will be 80 in the five boroughs, and in the low 80s in the suburbs as well.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and warm as high pressure will dominate the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 84 in the city, and in the mid-80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and warm with temperatures in the mid-80s for most of the area.

Monday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 81 in the city, and in the low 80s in the suburbs.