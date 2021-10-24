Rainy week ahead after sunny, cool Sunday

NEW YORK — Sunny skies and cool temperatures will cap off the weekend on Sunday.

Temperatures will top out in the low 60s across the tri-state area.

Clouds will increase throughout the day, and there’s a chance for rain overnight and early Monday morning.

The cloudy skies and showers will be replaced by sun and temperatures in the 70s by Monday afternoon, but the warmup will be short-lived. A cold front will sweep across the region, bringing cooler air and more rain Monday night and Tuesday.

You’ll need to keep the umbrella handy through at least Wednesday.

A mix of sun and clouds will return on Thursday, with highs around 60 degrees, followed by more possible showers on Friday and Saturday.

Looking ahead to Halloween, conditions could be cloudy with spotty showers in the morning but it should be dry, with temperatures in the 60s, in the afternoon and evening.