NEW YORK (PIX11) — The first half this weekend across the tri-state area features a storm system that will make Saturday gloomy, with periods of rain and breezy conditions. The good news is that the second half will be much better with the sun returning Sunday along with milder temperatures.

A few rain showers developed early Saturday morning. Some of it came briefly in the form of sleet and wet snow for northern areas, but it will changeover to rain quickly as temperatures climb above freezing. During the day, we will see periods of rain along with gusty easterly wind in place. Temperatures will more or less hover in the low to mid-40s for much of the day. At night, a front may bring a brief downpour or even a rumble of thunder before everything settles down

However, the storm passes by late in the day Saturday, allowing for a pleasant Sunday. There might be a cool breeze and some clouds at first in the morning, and the sun will help warm temperatures back up toward 60 degrees in the afternoon.

Monday starts dry with partly sunny skies. A weak wave will bring the chance of showers by Monday night. Expect highs to be in the mid-50s.