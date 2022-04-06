More rain is on the way as a cold front makes its way to the East Coast. As of the result of the bleak forecast, the Yankee home opener has been pushed back a day. An area of low pressure will ride along the frontal boundary and it could create heavy downpours or thunderstorms by Thursday night. Some flash flooding will be a possibility, especially for areas to the north and west of the city.

Much of Wednesday night looks like it will be quiet. The clouds will remain and there could be some patchy drizzle around. Overnight, temperatures will be in the mid 40s.

Rain returns early on Thursday morning, and it will continue into the afternoon. There will be a cool easterly wind that kicks back up during the afternoon with gusts of around 25 mph. As the area of low pressure moves into the region, some heavy downpours will develop along with a few thunderstorms. The rain and storms should finally taper off during the overnight hours. Temperatures will hover around 50 degrees during much of the day.

It looks all good for the rescheduled Yankee home opener on Friday afternoon. While there could be a stray shower inland, much of the region looks dry as temperatures climb back into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

A disturbance will bring back the chance of scattered showers on Saturday. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy throughout the day with temperatures in the upper 50s.

By Sunday, the shower threat finally diminishes. Temperatures will be in the mid 50s under mostly sunny skies.

Heading into next week, there are indications of a substantial warm up as the jet stream lifts to the north. Temperatures will climb from the lower 60s on Monday to around 70 degrees by Wednesday.