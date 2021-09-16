Rainy end to the week before a gorgeous weekend

NEW YORK — A slow-moving front will linger around on Thursday, keeping the risk of showers and storms around. By Friday, a storm well offshore could bring a few additional showers before skies finally clear out for a beautiful weekend.

It will be a generally cloudy day Thursday and while It is not going to be a total washout, the risk of occasional showers will be on the table for much of the area.

Temperatures will be noticeably cooler with a high of 76 in the city and mid-70s for the suburbs.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a disturbance well off the coast of Florida that has the potential a becoming a tropical depression within the next few days. Regardless of whether it will further develop or not, it will drift north toward the Carolinas before heading out to sea. Even though it will pass well east of our area, it could interact with an area of high pressure to our west and bring a few showers around on Friday. Temperatures will be around 80 degrees.

Beyond Friday, we are looking at what will be a tranquil and warm stretch that may linger into next week.

Skies will clear out on Saturday as temperatures climb into the lower 80s. Sunday looks to be a warm sunny day as temperatures climb further into the mid to upper 80s.

High pressure will stick around early next week keeping up in the dry pattern intact. Temperatures will also remain above normal, but not necessarily on the very warm side. Highs will hover at around the lower 80s.