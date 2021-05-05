NEW YORK — The stationary front that’s been stalled over the region will gradually start to move eastward as a storm system from the west passes through the area Wednesday.

After Wednesday rain, an area of high pressure will give us a quiet Thursday, but another cold front will bring more showers on Friday.



Wednesday will start out with mostly cloudy skies, but the main system arrives during the latter part of the morning. Heavy downpours and even thunderstorms are possible through the afternoon and into the evening. The rain should taper off by later in the night.

Wednesday’s high temperature will be 67 in the city and in the upper 60s for the suburbs.



An area of high pressure briefly passes through the region on Thursday giving us a break from what has been an active pattern. It will be a mostly sunny day with highs in the mid 60s.



Much of Friday will be fine with highs in the lower 60s. A cold front will bring the chance of scattered showers during the afternoon and the chance could linger into the night.



Mother’s Day weekend is shaping of to be so-so at this point. There could be a leftover shower or thunderstorm early on Saturday, but conditions should improve in the afternoon. Highs will be around 60.

Mother’s Day does look a little tricky at this point as a warm front creeps into the region. That could bring the chance of showers especially during the latter part of the day.