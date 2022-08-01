NEW YORK (PIX11) — Look for unseasonably cool conditions to kick off the month of August.

Afternoon highs are only expected to reach the upper 70s and low 80s Monday. A few showers are likely as well, especially through the noon hour. Some sun is possible though later in the day.



Folks should enjoy those cooler conditions while they can because the heat and humidity return starting Tuesday.

Highs in the 90s and heat index values around 100 degrees will be commonplace through Friday.

Expect showers and thunderstorms to cool New York and New Jersey off later in the week.