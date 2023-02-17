NEW YORK (PIX11) — A sharp cold front with rain showers brings an end to the warm and mild temperatures from earlier this week.

The cold front will start to make its way through the city early on Friday morning, bringing in a round of rain. It should taper off by the midday period. Temperatures will initially back their way back into the lower 60s, but then the winds will come from the north behind the front and drive down the temperatures steeply in the afternoon and into the night. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

We may see temperatures in the 40s by the early evening hours and it will continue to drop before finally bottoming out in the upper 20s overnight night. There will also be a breeze as well. Wind chills will likely be in the teens during the overnight hours.

Saturday features sunshine, but it will be much cooler, with highs in the lower 40s. Despite the colder temperatures, our normal high for this time of the year is supposed to be around 42 degrees.

Sunday features cloudy skies with temperatures nearly hitting the upper 50s, with a possibility of rain showers in the night.