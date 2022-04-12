NEW YORK (PIX11) — A weak front will move through the area this morning followed by high pressure later today. Scattered showers are expected early this morning followed by clearing skies in the afternoon. Temperatures will be milder with a high of 71 in the city, low 70s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and a bit cooler as an onshore wind will keep temperatures closer to seasonable. The high will be 67 in the city, mid-60s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. Temperatures will feel more like summer as a southwest wind will bring air from the Gulf of Mexico into the region. The high temperature will be 78 in the city, near 80 degrees over inland sections.

Friday will be partly cloudy and cooler as high pressure will bring Canadian air back into the area. The high temperature will be 68 in the city, upper 60s in the suburbs.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as high pressure will pass to the north of the region. The high temperature will be 66 in the city, mid-60s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be cloudy with showers early as a front will move through the area. Skies will clear toward afternoon as high pressure works its way in from the west. The high temperature will be 60 in the city, low 60s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny and cooler with temperatures that will be below average. The high temperature will be 55 in the city, mid-50s in the suburbs.