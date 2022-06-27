NEW YORK (PIX11) — A cold front will move through the region, bringing unsettled weather to much of the New York-New Jersey area. Folks can expect showers and thunderstorms Monday morning and afternoon before the system moves offshore later in the evening. The high temperature will be 81 in the city, and in the low 80s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and less humid as high pressure will move into the region from Canada. The high temperature will be 79 in the city, and in the upper 70s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant as high pressure continues to dominate the weather for the area. The high temperature will be 83 in the city, and in the low 80s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be bright and pleasant as high pressure moves just offshore of the region. The high temperature will be 87 in the city, and in the mid to upper 80s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny and very warm as winds will shift to the southwest and bring air in from the Gulf of Mexico. The high temperature will be 90 in the city, and in the upper 80s in the suburbs.