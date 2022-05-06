NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure will move into the region on Friday, bringing unsettled weather for the end of the week.

Periods of rain can be expected Friday afternoon, which may become heavy at times towards evening. The high temperature will be 58 in the city, mid-50s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be cloudy with rain and gusty winds as low pressure will slowly move through the region. The rain will be heavy at times with local flooding possible. The high temperature will be 53 in the city, mid-50s in the suburbs.

Mother’s day will be cloudy with showers early followed by slow clearing in the afternoon. The high temperature will be 57 in the city, upper 50s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and milder as low pressure will meander just offshore from our area. The high temperature will be 65 in the city, mid-60s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be cloudy with a chance of scattered showers during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 67 in the city, upper 60s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and mild as high pressure will move into the region from the west. The high temperature will be 69 in the city, upper 60s in the suburbs.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds and pleasant temperatures. The high will be 71 in the city, low 70s in the suburbs.