NEW YORK — A stationary front is stuck over the tri-state area with just enough warm, unstable air coming in from the south to clash with just enough cooler air coming in from the northeast. This is sparking some showers and thunderstorms through Monday evening and overnight.

The front pushes southward a bit and nothing more than isolated showers are expected Tuesday with cool temps.

High pressure builds in to our north and that continues to push the front southward, but it also clears our skies and warms us up as the middle of the week approaches.

The high dominates our weather right through the end of the work week, with shower chances showing up by the weekend, but not much.

Highs on Tuesday are in the 60s, with 70s expected Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. This is just a bit above normal, which is in the upper 60s for Central Park.