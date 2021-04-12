NEW YORK — It was a soggy end to the weekend on Sunday with rain suspending the game at Citi Field. There is a chance rain may affect the Mets game on Monday as they take on the Phillies.

A slow-moving storm system will keep a front draped over our area for much of the day Monday, with on-and-off rain lasting into the evening.

Due to the storm’s position and cloud cover, anticipate cooler than normal temperatures as well. The high on Monday is only expected to top out at 50 degrees in the city and in the upper 40s for the suburbs.

The normal high temp for Central Park on this date is 60 degrees.

Sunshine and warmer temps should return Tuesday and Wednesday. However, it will be short lived.

We are tracking another system on Thursday, which could threaten to postpone the last game of the series for the Mets and last into Friday.