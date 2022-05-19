NEW YORK (PIX11) — Showers kicked Thursday off, and the rain is expected to continue until some time before 11 a.m. Cloudy skies will turn to mostly sunny ones, with a high of 67, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday night will bring partly cloudy skies and lows nearing 58.

Friday will be mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 70s. Saturday will be significantly warmer, as highs are expected to top out in the low 90s. Sunday will also have highs nearing the 90s, bringing mostly sunny skies.

Monday will be mostly cloudy, with temps topping out in the 70s. Tuesday will also have mostly cloudy skies, and afternoon highs will be in the low 70s. Wednesday is expected to follow suit.