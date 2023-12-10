NEW YORK (PIX11) — Unseasonably mild conditions were seen around the tri-state area for the second straight day, but this time, a good deal of raindrops came along with it.

Wet weather was seen throughout the region since the late-morning hours, and a few bouts of heavy rain were seen in some locations.

About one-third to one-half of an inch of rain fell throughout the five boroughs. However, JFK (1.12″) and Bridgeport (1.25″) saw record rainfall for today’s date.

Look for conditions to remain on the soggy side tonight into tomorrow morning. The rain is expected to become heavier, and downpours are possible.

One to three inches of rain will be seen in most areas. In addition, winds will ramp up with gusts reaching 40 mph or more at times.