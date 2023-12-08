NEW YORK (PIX11) — Clouds will begin to trickle in tonight, making Saturday mostly cloudy with some peeks of sun.

However, early Sunday, the next storm system will have started making its way through the region.

Heavier rainfall is expected for Sunday afternoon, totaling nearly 1.50″ by the end of the day, with an additional 1.00″ possible overnight into Monday morning.

Winds are also expected to gust up to 60 mph on Sunday.

Minor flooding is a possibility with this amount of rainfall.

As for temperatures, it will be in the upper 40s and low 50s on Saturday and upper 50s on Sunday.

For the upcoming week, expect highs in the 40s.