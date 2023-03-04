NEW YORK (PIX11) — Friday’s potent storm system unleashed heavy rain, strong winds, and coastal flooding across the tri-state region. Some of the same conditions linger into the start of the weekend.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place through this evening for Sullivan, Dutchess, and Ulster County. Residents should watch for the potential of light glazes of ice, wind gusts moving 40+ mph, and snow totals of up to eight inches.

In addition, there’s also a Coastal Flood Warning through this afternoon for Queens, the Bronx, coastal Long Island, coastal Connecticut, and the lower Hudson Valley.

Most of the precipitation should move offshore by Saturday afternoon, but an upper-level system could bring some isolated rain or snow showers at times throughout the day for portions of the area. The clouds will stay behind, although some may see a peek of sun. Temperatures will be seasonable, in the upper 40s for most.

Sunday looks much better and milder. Under partly cloudy skies, temperatures will top out at around 50 degrees. Look forward to more wet weather late Monday into Tuesday.